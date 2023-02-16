 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kevin Van Valkenburg on Leaving ESPN for ‘No Laying Up,’ Tiger’s Late Period, and Year 2 of LIV Golf

Kevin Van Valkenburg joins to discuss his transition from ESPN to the ‘No Laying Up’ podcast, how the sport of golf has evolved over time, and more

By Casey Gallagher
AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Two Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images


Bryan is joined by Kevin Van Valkenburg to discuss his career as an editorial director for No Laying Up. Van Valkenburg dives into his transition from ESPN and his revitalized passion for the sport of golf (5:46), touches on next career moves writing columns and storytelling (18:46), and talks through the advantages of working for a smaller company. Later, they weigh in on how the sport of golf has evolved, what watching players such as Tiger, Mickelson, and Spieth has been like over the years, the future of golf with the help of Netflix series Full Swing, and the impact of LIV Golf (44:17).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Kevin Van Valkenburg
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trade-Ups and Landing Spots for Young, Stroud, and Levis

The guys break down Danny Kelly’s analysis regarding his most recent mock draft, then close with an email and a round of Two Jargons, One Lie

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

Dynasty or Not, the Chiefs Are Just Getting Started

Patrick Mahomes might not be ready to use the D-word, but his Chiefs, with two championships in four years, have a case to be the NFL’s next great dynasty.

By Rany Jazayerli

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Season Finale With Bill Simmons

Bill and Johnny discuss their thoughts on the season and share ideas for future seasons

By Johnny Bananas and Bill Simmons

The Seven Most Important Questions After the Trade Deadline

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss the outlooks for the Suns, Knicks, and Nets

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Will Seth Rollins Ever Headline WrestleMania? Plus, the Fans Turn on Bron Breakker!

The guys also discuss Cody Rhodes’s fantastic interview on ‘Cheap Heat’

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

Biggest Super Bowl Takeaways. Plus, Are Long-Shot Futures Bets Worth It?

Warren and House also share their thoughts on some interesting teams for 2023

By Warren Sharp and Joe House