Kevin Van Valkenburg on Leaving ESPN for ‘No Laying Up,’ Tiger’s Late Period, and Year 2 of LIV Golf



Bryan is joined by Kevin Van Valkenburg to discuss his career as an editorial director for No Laying Up. Van Valkenburg dives into his transition from ESPN and his revitalized passion for the sport of golf (5:46), touches on next career moves writing columns and storytelling (18:46), and talks through the advantages of working for a smaller company. Later, they weigh in on how the sport of golf has evolved, what watching players such as Tiger, Mickelson, and Spieth has been like over the years, the future of golf with the help of Netflix series Full Swing, and the impact of LIV Golf (44:17).

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guest: Kevin Van Valkenburg

Producer: Erika Cervantes

