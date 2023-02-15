 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Seven Most Important Questions After the Trade Deadline

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss the outlooks for the Suns, Knicks, and Nets

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos answer some of the biggest questions around the league now that the trade deadline has passed, starting with whether the Suns are the best team in the West (02:16). They also discuss the outlooks of the Knicks and the Nets (09:36), whether the Lakers or Warriors will be more miserable to watch (21:16), and whose on-the-margin acquisitions will matter most (29:35). Finally, they talk about the Mavericks (37:31), the buyout guy that will have the most impact (47:16), and which player or team will surge after the All-Star break (51:15).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Engineer: Eduardo Ocampo

