The Seven Most Important Questions After the Trade Deadline



Justin, Rob, and Wos answer some of the biggest questions around the league now that the trade deadline has passed, starting with whether the Suns are the best team in the West (02:16). They also discuss the outlooks of the Knicks and the Nets (09:36), whether the Lakers or Warriors will be more miserable to watch (21:16), and whose on-the-margin acquisitions will matter most (29:35). Finally, they talk about the Mavericks (37:31), the buyout guy that will have the most impact (47:16), and which player or team will surge after the All-Star break (51:15).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Engineer: Eduardo Ocampo

