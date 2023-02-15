 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Seth Rollins Ever Headline WrestleMania? Plus, the Fans Turn on Bron Breakker!

The guys also discuss Cody Rhodes’s fantastic interview on ‘Cheap Heat’

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
WWE.com


Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:

  • Possible reasons Dax Harwood has a photo of a WWE document on his desk (06:38)
  • Seth Rollins being bothered by not headlining WrestleMania (11:10)
  • Bron Breakker being booed by fans (19:34)

Later, they react to Kaz’s take on The Masked Man Show, where he stated that John Cena became a star in The Marine. Then, they discuss Cody Rhodes’s fantastic interview on Cheap Heat (34:05). They close the show with highlights from NXT (48:11) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (51:15).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

