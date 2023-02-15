Will Seth Rollins Ever Headline WrestleMania? Plus, the Fans Turn on Bron Breakker!



Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:

Possible reasons Dax Harwood has a photo of a WWE document on his desk (06:38)

Seth Rollins being bothered by not headlining WrestleMania (11:10)

Bron Breakker being booed by fans (19:34)

Later, they react to Kaz’s take on The Masked Man Show, where he stated that John Cena became a star in The Marine. Then, they discuss Cody Rhodes’s fantastic interview on Cheap Heat (34:05). They close the show with highlights from NXT (48:11) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (51:15).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS