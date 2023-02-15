 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Weird Draft Prospects, Tank Race Update, and Another Frenchman Emerges

The guys also give a Wemby update and discuss the rising stock of his teammate Bilal Coulibaly

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Boulogne-Levallois v JDA Dijon - LNB Pro A Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images


KOC and J. Kyle Mann play a game of buy or sell as they discuss the current draft stocks of several NBA prospects. Also, in this week’s Wemby update, the guys discuss the rising stock of his teammate Bilal Coulibaly (43:29).

(04:47) — Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

(10:57) — G.G. Jackson, South Carolina

(17:25) — Baba Miller, Florida State

(20:47) — Dereck Lively II, Duke

(29:53) — Dariq Whitehead, Duke

(34:02) — Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

(37:41) — Dillon Mitchell, Texas

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

