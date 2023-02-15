Weird Draft Prospects, Tank Race Update, and Another Frenchman Emerges

KOC and J. Kyle Mann play a game of buy or sell as they discuss the current draft stocks of several NBA prospects. Also, in this week’s Wemby update, the guys discuss the rising stock of his teammate Bilal Coulibaly (43:29).
(04:47) — Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
(10:57) — G.G. Jackson, South Carolina
(17:25) — Baba Miller, Florida State
(20:47) — Dereck Lively II, Duke
(29:53) — Dariq Whitehead, Duke
(34:02) — Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine
(37:41) — Dillon Mitchell, Texas
The Ringer NBA squad is coming to Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star Weekend! Get your tickets here!
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
Subscribe: Spotify