First Impressions After the Trade Deadline: Not Buying Into the Mavs and the Lakers’ Ceiling

Plus, talking Jalen Brunson’s rising star power and Jacque Vaughn’s comments about Ben Simmons

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Verno and KOC discuss their first impressions on some of the traded players from last week’s deadline, beginning in Dallas with Kyrie Irving and their loss to the Timberwolves (04:46). It’s hard to believe the Mavs are true contenders with all the issues they have, including their lack of defense. In moving on to the Lakers, they discuss last night’s blowout loss to the Blazers, talk about LeBron’s strange injury, and debate what is really going on with Anthony Davis (15:29). They discuss the debut of Jalen McDaniels with the 76ers and Josh Hart with the Knicks before diving into Jalen Brunson’s rising star power and Jacque Vaughn’s comments about Ben Simmons (35:01). Also, the guys talk about the nearly nixed trade with the Warriors and Blazers centered on Gary Payton II’s failed physical (48:45).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

