How Would You Draft an NBA All-Star Team for a Playoff Series?

Kyle and Seerat discuss hypothetical teams that could make a playoff run

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


Kyle and Seerat examine the 2023 NBA All-Star selections and perform their own personal drafts with a hypothetical playoff run in mind. They dissect how the teams’ on-court chemistries would mesh and pit their individual squads against each other. They end the pod by discussing Mad Men and ranking the top Don Draper mistresses (50:16).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

