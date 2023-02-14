How Would You Draft an NBA All-Star Team for a Playoff Series?

Kyle and Seerat examine the 2023 NBA All-Star selections and perform their own personal drafts with a hypothetical playoff run in mind. They dissect how the teams’ on-court chemistries would mesh and pit their individual squads against each other. They end the pod by discussing Mad Men and ranking the top Don Draper mistresses (50:16).
Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins
