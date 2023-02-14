WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Relationship With His Father, Returning to WWE, and ‘WrestleMania’



From his studio in New York City, Rosenberg welcomes WWE superstar Cody Rhodes for a conversation about:

—Some of the most meaningful relationships Cody has built throughout his time in professional wrestling (7:47)

—What it’s like being the son of a wrestler like Dusty Rhodes, who touched the lives of so many fans and people Cody works with (11:18)

—Reconciling the “weird” relationship between his father and WWE (20:40)

—If Cody ever envisioned having as many fans as he does today and why he believes everything is clicking on all cylinders for him right now (28:35)

And much more!

Host: Peter Rosenberg

Producer: Troy Farkas

