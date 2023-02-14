WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Relationship With His Father, Returning to WWE, and ‘WrestleMania’

From his studio in New York City, Rosenberg welcomes WWE superstar Cody Rhodes for a conversation about:
—Some of the most meaningful relationships Cody has built throughout his time in professional wrestling (7:47)
—What it’s like being the son of a wrestler like Dusty Rhodes, who touched the lives of so many fans and people Cody works with (11:18)
—Reconciling the “weird” relationship between his father and WWE (20:40)
—If Cody ever envisioned having as many fans as he does today and why he believes everything is clicking on all cylinders for him right now (28:35)
And much more!
Host: Peter Rosenberg
Producer: Troy Farkas
