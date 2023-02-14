 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Relationship With His Father, Returning to WWE, and ‘WrestleMania’

Cody also talks about why he believes everything is clicking on all cylinders for him right now

By Peter Rosenberg
From his studio in New York City, Rosenberg welcomes WWE superstar Cody Rhodes for a conversation about:

—Some of the most meaningful relationships Cody has built throughout his time in professional wrestling (7:47)

—What it’s like being the son of a wrestler like Dusty Rhodes, who touched the lives of so many fans and people Cody works with (11:18)

—Reconciling the “weird” relationship between his father and WWE (20:40)

—If Cody ever envisioned having as many fans as he does today and why he believes everything is clicking on all cylinders for him right now (28:35)

Host: Peter Rosenberg
Producer: Troy Farkas

