Merseyside Derby, Another Marcus Rashford Goal, and Looking Ahead to Arsenal vs. Man City and the Arnold Clark Cup

Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn to chat about Liverpool’s win over Everton, which saw a great Darwin Núñez assist and Cody Gakpo’s first goal for Liverpool (02:54). They look ahead to Arsenal’s crucial game against Manchester City on Wednesday, talk about which players will have the biggest tests (16:54), praise Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag (31:58) and preview the Arnold Clark Cup (43:50).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS