 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Merseyside Derby, Another Marcus Rashford Goal, and Looking Ahead to Arsenal vs. Man City and the Arnold Clark Cup

Ian, Carla Anka, and Ryan Hunn chat Liverpool’s win over Everton and Arsenal’s crucial upcoming game against Manchester City

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn to chat about Liverpool’s win over Everton, which saw a great Darwin Núñez assist and Cody Gakpo’s first goal for Liverpool (02:54). They look ahead to Arsenal’s crucial game against Manchester City on Wednesday, talk about which players will have the biggest tests (16:54), praise Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag (31:58) and preview the Arnold Clark Cup (43:50).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

CP Valentine’s Day Special

The Counter Pressed crew share some football love stories and heartbreaks and also give some much-needed romantic advice to listeners

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Super Bowl LVII and Dr. Peniel Joseph on Chauvinism in the Civil Rights Movement

Plus, the government gets cagey about the UFOs that have been shot down

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan

Why Everybody Is Wrong About a Recession and Housing’s Great Comeback

Derek and Conor Sen break down the housing turnaround that could define the 2023 economy

By Derek Thompson

‘Perfect Match’ First Impressions

Juliet and Callie recap the new Netflix dating show, giving their thoughts on the contestants and how it compares to ‘Love Island’

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

The 1993 Mega Movie Draft

Van Lathan and Rob Mahoney join Sean, Amanda, and Chris Ryan for a draft of one of the greatest years in movie history

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 3 more

Arsenal–Man City, Champions League Returns, Best Bets, and Jesse Marsch’s Future

Steve and Paul also recap Liverpool-Everton and handicap their picks for AC Milan–Tottenham and Chelsea-Dortmund

By Steve Ceruti