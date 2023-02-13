 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking Down the NBA Trade Deadline With Sam Amick

Logan and Raja discuss what’s next for Russell Westbrook and the new-look Mavericks and Suns

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Logan and Raja are joined by Sam Amick, senior writer for The Athletic, to recap this year’s momentous trade deadline, discuss some of the most significant moves around the league, and highlight some of their favorite trades from last week (1:03). Along the way, they talk about Russell Westbrook’s next landing spot and his strained relationship with the Los Angeles Lakers (16:55). Later, the guys talk about the new-look Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant’s decision to leave the Brooklyn Nets for the Phoenix Suns (33:02).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Sam Amick
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

