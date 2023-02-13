Breaking Down the NBA Trade Deadline With Sam Amick



Logan and Raja are joined by Sam Amick, senior writer for The Athletic, to recap this year’s momentous trade deadline, discuss some of the most significant moves around the league, and highlight some of their favorite trades from last week (1:03). Along the way, they talk about Russell Westbrook’s next landing spot and his strained relationship with the Los Angeles Lakers (16:55). Later, the guys talk about the new-look Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant’s decision to leave the Brooklyn Nets for the Phoenix Suns (33:02).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Guest: Sam Amick

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

