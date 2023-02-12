Sean McDonough on the Bruins, Sox, and Memorable Calls From His Career



Brian chats with Sean McDonough about his new role as the voice of the NHL for ESPN and other big calls from throughout his career. They also talk about the Bruins’ season, the Red Sox, and the Big East’s glory days (0:30). Then, Brian answers some mailbag questions and recaps the Celtics’ win over the Grizzlies (49:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Sean McDonough

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

