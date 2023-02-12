 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sean McDonough on the Bruins, Sox, and Memorable Calls From His Career

The announcer joins to talk Boston sports

By Brian Barrett
Brian chats with Sean McDonough about his new role as the voice of the NHL for ESPN and other big calls from throughout his career. They also talk about the Bruins’ season, the Red Sox, and the Big East’s glory days (0:30). Then, Brian answers some mailbag questions and recaps the Celtics’ win over the Grizzlies (49:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Sean McDonough
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

