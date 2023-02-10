D’Angelo Russell Traded to the Lakers, and Mike Conley Joins the Timberwolves. Plus, More NBA Trade Deadline Reactions.

Austin and Pausha are talking everything NBA trade deadline, starting with Austin’s former T-Wolves teammate D’Angelo Russell being traded back to the Lakers and veteran point guard Mike Conley coming to Minnesota. They discuss what the Lakers are getting from D-Lo and touch on how the Timberwolves can use Conley on their roster (3:49). Then, they weigh in on the two biggest trades of the deadline, Kyrie Irving heading to the Mavericks and Kevin Durant to the Suns, and discuss how these trades affect the Western Conference heading into the playoffs (17:38). Later, they highlight LeBron becoming the all-time NBA points leader (41:26) and wrap things up with another round of rapid-fire questions.
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producer: Ben Cruz
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
