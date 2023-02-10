 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Will the Manchester City Situation Affect the Premier League Title Race?

Ian, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn also chat about their joint live show in London and come up with some fun, fictional football trades

By Ian Wright
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat a little bit about their joint live show in London on Thursday, before they move on to whether the current Manchester City situation will affect this season’s Premier League title race (06:59). Ian also talks about a trip to Manchester, where he and Kelly Smith helped out with plastering for some new grassroots changing rooms (23:40). And following the NBA deadline, they come up with some fun, fictional football trades (31:00).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Jonathan Fisher and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

