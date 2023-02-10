 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sixers Fall to the Celtics and Trade Matisse Thybulle During Deadline Day

Plus, Sr. Ringer NBA writer Michael Pina joined Raheem Palmer to discuss the state of the Sixers after the deadline

By Raheem Palmer and Michael Pina
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images


The Sixers lost to the Boston Celtics yet again, even with a number of key Boston players sidelined and Jayson Tatum only scoring 12 points. Realistically speaking, how do the Sixers stack up in the Eastern Conference with Boston and Milwaukee improving during the deadline and the Sixers trading Matisse Thybulle? Sr. Ringer NBA writer Michael Pina joined Raheem Palmer to discuss the state of the Sixers after the deadline.

Host: Raheem Palmer
Guest: Michael Pina
Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Ranking Every NBA Trade Deadline Deal by Title Impact

It’s unusual for midseason trades to swing the NBA title race, but some of the players who changed teams this deadline could be championship difference makers

By Zach Kram

The Post–Trade Deadline NBA Power Rankings

Where do the Phoenix Suns rank after landing Kevin Durant? Do the new-look Los Angeles Lakers have a shot at making the Finals? And who is on Wemby watch? We rank all 30 teams after an action-packed deadline.

By Kevin O'Connor

Super Bowl Preview

Danny, Ben, and Steven preview all aspects of the Super Bowl

By Danny Heifetz, Steven Ruiz, and 1 more

The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something: Jake “the Snake” Roberts on Sobriety and How He Got His Life Back

Pro wrestling legend Jake "the Snake" joins Rosenberg for an honest and open conversation about his long road to recover

By Peter Rosenberg

An Official State Aroma, Eating Oranges in the Shower, and Tasting Super Bowl Appetizers

They later close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and answering a listener question

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ and the Top Five Dance Movies

Plus, they take a look at filmmaker Steven Soderbergh’s annual media diary

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins