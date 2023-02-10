Sixers Fall to the Celtics and Trade Matisse Thybulle During Deadline Day



The Sixers lost to the Boston Celtics yet again, even with a number of key Boston players sidelined and Jayson Tatum only scoring 12 points. Realistically speaking, how do the Sixers stack up in the Eastern Conference with Boston and Milwaukee improving during the deadline and the Sixers trading Matisse Thybulle? Sr. Ringer NBA writer Michael Pina joined Raheem Palmer to discuss the state of the Sixers after the deadline.

Host: Raheem Palmer

Guest: Michael Pina

Producer: Cliff Augustin

