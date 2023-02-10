Harry Styles’s Grammy Win, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s Press Tour, and Taylor Swift’s Photo Filters



Harry Styles had a tough time at the Grammys this week (1:00). The chemistry between Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon during the press tour for their new movie was so bland that Mila Kunis had to get involved (13:44). This week’s Cringe Mode is Freaky Friday, featuring Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis (24:06). And why does everyone who posts a picture with Taylor Swift use the same filter (41:12)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Kaya McMullen

