Harry Styles’s Grammy Win, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s Press Tour, and Taylor Swift’s Photo Filters

Plus, this week’s Cringe Mode features Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis in ‘Freaky Friday’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
65th GRAMMY Awards - Deadline Photo Room Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy


Harry Styles had a tough time at the Grammys this week (1:00). The chemistry between Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon during the press tour for their new movie was so bland that Mila Kunis had to get involved (13:44). This week’s Cringe Mode is Freaky Friday, featuring Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis (24:06). And why does everyone who posts a picture with Taylor Swift use the same filter (41:12)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

