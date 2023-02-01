College Prospect Progress Reports: Is Emoni Bates a Legit Pro? Has Gradey Dick Improved His D Enough? And Much More.



KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss the progress of several prospects, beginning with Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates (01:32). After discussing his fun play style, they debate if he has shown enough outside of his offensive talent to be drafted. Next, they discuss the NBA potential of Purdue big man Zach Edey (20:38) and debate if Kansas’s Gradey Dick can become a passable defender at the next level (30:03). Also, they discuss Villanova’s Cam Whitmore and his shooting ability before diving into this week’s Wemby update (35:22).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

