One Perfect Story: Wright Thompson on Writing About Michael Jordan



Bryan is joined by Wright Thompson on the 10-year anniversary of his ESPN profile “Michael Jordan Has Not Left the Building.” They begin by reflecting on the pitching process—discussing how the story came to be and how Thompson got ahold of Michael—then touch on his expectations for the piece, his experience talking with both Michael and Michael’s friend George Koehler, and what he came prepared for. Later, they discuss the impact the piece had on his career and how it compares to features highlighting other greats such as Tiger Woods, Ted Williams, and Phil Mickelson.

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guest: Wright Thompson

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

