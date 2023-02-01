The Rock NOT Wrestling at ‘WrestleMania’? Plus, the Cody Rhodes Backlash Is Heating Up!

Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:
- The Rock’s potential appearance at ‘WrestleMania’ in a non-wrestling role (6:03)
- Kofi Kingston’s thoughts on “KofiMania” (11:24)
- Seth Rollins wanting FTR back in WWE (16:08)
- Response to the ‘Cheap Heat’ “Countdown to Cody Boos” (22:34)
- Phil Schneider joins to talk about his Ringer dot com article featuring this week’s top 3 matches. (29:26)
- Highlights from ‘NXT’ (50:31)
- Preview of tonight’s AEW ‘Dynamite’ (53:46)
Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: Phil Schneider
Producer: Brian H. Waters
