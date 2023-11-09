The Questionable Giannis Ejection, LeBron’s Miami Heat Legacy, and the 76ers’ Early Success Without Harden

Logan and Raja react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ejection midway through the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons, the respect that refs give role players as opposed to stars, and stare-down technical fouls (1:05). Along the way, they discuss LeBron James’s comments on his tenure with the Miami Heat and whether his legacy would have been similarly dominant if he’d gone somewhere else (11:09). Next, the guys talk about how the Philadelphia 76ers have won six straight games since the season opener and how the team has been able to flourish without the distractions that accompanied James Harden’s trade request (32:08). Later, they talk about Anthony Edwards’s next potential leap this season and how he’s continuing to develop into an NBA superstar for the Minnesota Timberwolves (44:43). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (50:28).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
