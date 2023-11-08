 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Believe It or Not: Early-Season Surprises

Justin, Rob, and Wosny discuss Scottie Barnes’s improvement, the Timberwolves defense, Cam Thomas, and more

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss some of the biggest surprises so far this season and whether they believe the surprise is sustainable or not. They discuss Scottie Barnes’s improvement, the Timberwolves defense, Cam Thomas, and more.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please checkout theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

