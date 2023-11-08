NXT Moving to CW Network, Plus Cameron Hawkins on LA Knight As a Pro Wrestling Remix



Ben, Khal, and Brian kick things off by discussing Logan Paul, who called out Bad Bunny (1:25).

Then they tap into the following headlines:

NXT’s move to The CW Network (4:01)

Jonathan Coachman called MJF the no. 1 superstar in pro wrestling (24:17)

Then, they speak to wrestling scribe extraordinaire Cameron Hawkins about his latest piece on LA Knight on the Ringer dot com (36:26).

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to a couple of takes from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline, including whether or not Randy Orton is the Shawn Michaels of his generation and booking Cody Rhodes to finish his story before WrestleMania (52:14).

Last, they talk through last night’s NXT (66:36) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (71:20).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.





Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Guest: Cameron Hawkins

Producer: Brian H. Waters

