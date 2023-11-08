 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NXT Moving to CW Network, Plus Cameron Hawkins on LA Knight As a Pro Wrestling Remix

We discuss Jonathan Coachman calling MJF the no. 1 superstar in pro wrestling, Cameron Hawkins’s latest piece on LA Knight, and more

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, Brian Waters, and Cameron Hawkins
Ben, Khal, and Brian kick things off by discussing Logan Paul, who called out Bad Bunny (1:25).

Then they tap into the following headlines:

  • NXT’s move to The CW Network (4:01)
  • Jonathan Coachman called MJF the no. 1 superstar in pro wrestling (24:17)

Then, they speak to wrestling scribe extraordinaire Cameron Hawkins about his latest piece on LA Knight on the Ringer dot com (36:26).

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to a couple of takes from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline, including whether or not Randy Orton is the Shawn Michaels of his generation and booking Cody Rhodes to finish his story before WrestleMania (52:14).

Last, they talk through last night’s NXT (66:36) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (71:20).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: Cameron Hawkins
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

