Chelsea’s £1 Billion Gamble: How Much Will They Make Back?

James Allcott is joined by Chelsea fans, YouTubers, and podcasters Matisse Hofer (@Matissearmani) and Mayowa Quadri (@MayowaQuadri_) to react to the fallout from what is likely the most dramatic Premier League game of the season so far in Tottenham versus Chelsea. But the trio aren’t done there! They also take a look at what the Chelsea 11 could look like in five years’ time and how much money Chelsea could realistically recoup on their unwanted players!
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Matisse Hofer and Mayowa Quadri
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
