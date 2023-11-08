Hollywood Families, Celebrity Crushes, and More With ‘Even the Rich’ Hosts Brooke and Aricia

First, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag discuss recent life updates. Then, the hosts of the hit podcast Even the Rich, Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Williams, join Speidi to discuss all things Hollywood, including their thoughts on Britney (22:10), celebrity crushes (32:37), and the best social media apps (48:29).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Guests: Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Williams

Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Amelia Wedemeyer, Aleya Zenieris, and Devon Renaldo

Theme: Heidi Montag

Subscribe: Spotify