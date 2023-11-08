 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hollywood Families, Celebrity Crushes, and More With ‘Even the Rich’ Hosts Brooke and Aricia

Brooke and Aricia also share their thoughts on Britney Spears, celebrity crushes, and the best social media apps

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

First, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag discuss recent life updates. Then, the hosts of the hit podcast Even the Rich, Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Williams, join Speidi to discuss all things Hollywood, including their thoughts on Britney (22:10), celebrity crushes (32:37), and the best social media apps (48:29).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guests: Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Williams
Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Amelia Wedemeyer, Aleya Zenieris, and Devon Renaldo
Theme: Heidi Montag

Subscribe: Spotify

