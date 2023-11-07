Britney’s Ghostwriters, LACMA Art+Film Gala, CFDA Fashion Awards, and More

This week on Jam Session, Juliet and Amanda discuss the New York Times article on the ghostwriters of Britney Spears’s memoir, The Woman in Me (2:09). The article can be found here! Next, the women discuss all the celebrities that attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles this past weekend and what they are up to amid the strike (5:12). They also discuss the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards (13:05), Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (19:55), and more!
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
