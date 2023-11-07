 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Britney’s Ghostwriters, LACMA Art+Film Gala, CFDA Fashion Awards, and More

Juliet and Amanda talk through the recent NYT article on the ghostwriters of ‘The Woman in Me’ before moving on to some recent events

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
US-ENTERTAINMENT-LACMA-FILM Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images


This week on Jam Session, Juliet and Amanda discuss the New York Times article on the ghostwriters of Britney Spears’s memoir, The Woman in Me (2:09). The article can be found here! Next, the women discuss all the celebrities that attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles this past weekend and what they are up to amid the strike (5:12). They also discuss the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards (13:05), Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (19:55), and more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

