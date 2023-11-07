 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spurs and Chelsea Chaos, Emma Hayes to the USWNT, and Flowers for Harry Kane

Ian speaks with Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri about the chaos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Newcastle’s win over Arsenal, and more

By Ian Wright
Aston Villa v Chelsea - Barclays FA Women’s Super League Photo by Morgan Harlow - The FA/The FA via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri to chat about the chaos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Chelsea beat the nine-man Spurs 4-1, thanks to a Nicolas Jackson hat trick (04:36). They wrap up some other Premier League results from the weekend (20:37), including a bit about Newcastle’s win over Arsenal (27:00), before discussing Emma Hayes leaving Chelsea for the USWNT at the end of the season (33:59) and, finally, giving some flowers to Harry Kane following his hat trick against Dortmund (43:57).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Mayowa Quadri and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

The Premiere of the Sixth Season of ‘Miami,’ BravoCon Takeaways, and ‘Southern Charm’

Chelsea and Zack cover their BravoCon takeaways, this week’s Bravo news, and the sixth season of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

By Chelsea Stark-Jones

Fantasy Booking for John Cena, and What Will Happen With LA Knight?

Rosenberg and SGG discuss a new wrestling documentary, WWE Crown Jewel, what to do with John Cena, AEW Full Gear, and more

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Oregon State v Colorado
Play

College Football’s Latest, Week 9 Reactions, and Track to the Future With Cousin Sal and Van Lathan 

Tate and Cousin Sal recap the ‘MNF’ game before Van Lathan joins to talk about Coach Prime and Wemby

By Tate Frazier, Cousin Sal Iacono, and 1 more
Play

Biden and the Blacks, Plus a Segment on “Sassy”

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss claims that Black voters aren’t enthusiastically in support of Joe Biden. Plus, rapper Dee-1 calls out Meek Mill and Rick Ross for contradictory lyrics, and the word "sassy" has social media abuzz.

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Five Thoughts on James Harden’s Ugly Los Angeles Clippers Debut

The new-look Clippers won’t be an overnight success. With Harden in tow, Los Angeles will need to make some drastic changes to realize its potential.

By Kevin O'Connor

Taylor Swift Played Her Cards Better Than We Could Have Imagined

There’s a universe in which "Taylor’s Versions" amounted to a largely abstract victory while making a mess out of Swift’s catalog. Instead, they’ve put her on track to becoming the most popular artist in the history of streaming music.

By Justin Charity