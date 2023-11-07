Spurs and Chelsea Chaos, Emma Hayes to the USWNT, and Flowers for Harry Kane

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri to chat about the chaos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Chelsea beat the nine-man Spurs 4-1, thanks to a Nicolas Jackson hat trick (04:36). They wrap up some other Premier League results from the weekend (20:37), including a bit about Newcastle’s win over Arsenal (27:00), before discussing Emma Hayes leaving Chelsea for the USWNT at the end of the season (33:59) and, finally, giving some flowers to Harry Kane following his hat trick against Dortmund (43:57).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Mayowa Quadri and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
