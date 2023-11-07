Fantasy Booking for John Cena, and What Will Happen With LA Knight?

With the Mis on the sidelines today, Rosenberg and SGG discuss a new wrestling documentary, Logan Paul’s promise of more TV appearances, WWE Crown Jewel, what to do with John Cena, AEW Full Gear, and more.
TOPICS:
- Early thoughts on The Iron Claw (00:00)
- Creed Brothers sign with Raw (10:32)
- WarGames match announcement (16:40)
- LA Knight’s performance at Crown Jewel and where he’ll go from here (24:40)
- Rosenberg lays out options to make John Cena more interesting (27:30)
- AEW Full Gear look ahead (44:06)
- Black Power Rankings (47:07)
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS