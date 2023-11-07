 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy Booking for John Cena, and What Will Happen With LA Knight?

Rosenberg and SGG discuss a new wrestling documentary, WWE Crown Jewel, what to do with John Cena, AEW Full Gear, and more

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE


With the Mis on the sidelines today, Rosenberg and SGG discuss a new wrestling documentary, Logan Paul’s promise of more TV appearances, WWE Crown Jewel, what to do with John Cena, AEW Full Gear, and more.

TOPICS:

  • Early thoughts on The Iron Claw (00:00)
  • Creed Brothers sign with Raw (10:32)
  • WarGames match announcement (16:40)
  • LA Knight’s performance at Crown Jewel and where he’ll go from here (24:40)
  • Rosenberg lays out options to make John Cena more interesting (27:30)
  • AEW Full Gear look ahead (44:06)
  • Black Power Rankings (47:07)

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas

