24 Question Party People: Gavin Rossdale of Bush

As the frontman of the band Bush, Gavin Rossdale has written a ton of guitar-rock bangers and captured the hearts and minds of a generation of fans who, like Yasi, probably don’t know what the song “Swallowed” is about. This week, he’s on 24 Question Party People to talk about Bush’s newest release, Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023; his infrared sauna and cold-plunge practice; why he finds actors so inspiring; and his passion for grilling meat.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Gavin Rossdale
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune
Subscribe: Spotify