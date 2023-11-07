Harden’s Big “Meh” Debut, What the In-Season Tournament Is Missing, and Sophomore Check-ins



Verno and KOC discuss the Monday slate of NBA games, including James Harden’s debut with the Clippers, before discussing how they felt about the new in-season tournament that began last week (01:38). Will the tournament grow on fans? The guys discuss the latest injury news around the league, headlined by Robert Williams III, who will miss the rest of the season (25:20). KOC discusses his article detailing the rise of Shaedon Sharpe, Jeremy Sochan’s development, and more (33:08). Also, with college basketball starting up, the guys discuss which players to watch for this season (50:42).

You can read KOC’s article here.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com! Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

