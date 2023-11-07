 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Harden’s Big “Meh” Debut, What the In-Season Tournament Is Missing, and Sophomore Check-ins

Verno and KOC discuss Monday’s slate NBA games, James Harden’s debut with the Clippers, before discussing the new in-season tournament and with college basketball starting up, the guys discuss which players to watch for this season.

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Verno and KOC discuss the Monday slate of NBA games, including James Harden’s debut with the Clippers, before discussing how they felt about the new in-season tournament that began last week (01:38). Will the tournament grow on fans? The guys discuss the latest injury news around the league, headlined by Robert Williams III, who will miss the rest of the season (25:20). KOC discusses his article detailing the rise of Shaedon Sharpe, Jeremy Sochan’s development, and more (33:08). Also, with college basketball starting up, the guys discuss which players to watch for this season (50:42).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

