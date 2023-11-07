 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

JETS’ WIN STREAK ENDS ON ‘MNF,’ AND METS HIRE MENDOZA

The Jets fell to the Chargers on Monday night

By John Jastremski
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


‌(0:48) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to recap the Jets’ 27-6 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football, and the Mets hiring of former Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) / X

‌The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

‌Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Van Lathan

Bill, Chris, and Van look back on the classic 1991 adventure film

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 10

Zach Charbonnet, Quentin Johnston, Jonnu Smith, and Joshua Dobbs are just some of the must-add players this week!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Why Batman and Everything Else Is Coming to Netflix

Matt and Lucas Shaw break down Warner Bros. Discovery’s licensing of DC films to Netflix

By Matthew Belloni

Non-QB Buy, Sell, or Hold? Plus, Culture Collision With Raphael Mosley.

Mike and Jesse also chat about the vintage football market

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Morally Corrupt’ on the BravoCon Red Carpet!

Featuring interviews with Andy Cohen, Ashley Darby, Monica Garcia, and more!

By Chelsea Stark-Jones

Bayern Win in Dortmund, Thanks to Another Kane Hat Trick

Plus, Ryan and Musa discuss Fluminense’s victory in their first Copa Libertadores

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga