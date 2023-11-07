 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best Picture Power Rankings and ‘Priscilla’ With Sofia Coppola!

Sean and Amanda review Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla,’ and Sean is joined by Coppola to talk about what she saw in Priscilla Presley’s memoir that made her want to adapt it

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Sean and Amanda review Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla (1:00), including the performances of its leads, Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, its set and costume design, where it slots in with her film canon, and more. Then, they take stock of the Best Picture Oscars race (47:00) and share the 10 movies they think are most likely to be nominated (1:02:00). Finally, Sean is joined by Coppola to talk about what she saw in Priscilla Presley’s memoir that made her want to adapt it, the process of recreating extremely famous figures, and the scale and scope that she likes to make her movies at (1:09:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Sofia Coppola
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

