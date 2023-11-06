 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Win in Dortmund, Thanks to Another Kane Hat Trick

Plus, Ryan and Musa discuss Fluminense’s victory in their first Copa Libertadores

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga


With Ryan just back from Dortmund, he and Musa focus their attention on Bayern’s 4-0 win over BVB at the Westfalenstadion, thanks in no small part to another triple for Harry Kane (06:17). They discuss the start, what Thomas Tuchel got right and where Edin Terzic may have had regrets, plus the experience of being back in one of Europe’s greatest stadiums for one of its marquee fixtures. They also round up some Premier League (38:38) results before wrapping up with Fluminense’s victory in their first Copa Libertadores after they defeated Boca at the Maracanã (41:34).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

