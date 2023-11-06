 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Pros and Cons of the In-Season Tournament

The Ringer’s Chris Ryan joins Justin and Rob to discuss their first impressions of the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament.

By Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney
In-Season Tournament - Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Chris Ryan joins Justin and Rob to discuss their overall first impressions onf the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament. They share what they’ve liked and disliked about the first set of games and hypothesize what the future of the tournament could be (1:20). Later, they talk about the 76ers’ early-season success, the positive influence of Nick Nurse, and the Kelly Oubre Jr. renaissance (44:24). Last, they discuss what has been working for the Mavericks so far this season and analyze what Kyrie’s role has looked like in Dallas (56:23).

Hosts: Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney
Guest: Chris Ryan
Producer: Jack Sanders
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

