The Pros and Cons of the In-Season Tournament

The Ringer’s Chris Ryan joins Justin and Rob to discuss their overall first impressions onf the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament. They share what they’ve liked and disliked about the first set of games and hypothesize what the future of the tournament could be (1:20). Later, they talk about the 76ers’ early-season success, the positive influence of Nick Nurse, and the Kelly Oubre Jr. renaissance (44:24). Last, they discuss what has been working for the Mavericks so far this season and analyze what Kyrie’s role has looked like in Dallas (56:23).
Hosts: Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney
Guest: Chris Ryan
Producer: Jack Sanders
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
