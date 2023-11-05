 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pivotal ‘MNF’ Game for the Jets, and Danny Heifetz on Daniel Jones’s Future

The Giants QB may be done for the rest of the season

By John Jastremski
Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images


(1:01) — GIANTS: The Giants continue to sink even further as they potentially lose Daniel Jones for the season.

(8:04) — JETS: The Jets have an opportunity to get themselves into a playoff spot, and it starts Monday when they face the Chargers.

(13:16) — CALLS: Callers talk Giants and Dusty Baker.

(23:55) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz returns to discuss Daniel Jones’s tenure on the Giants, who would be the ideal QB to replace him, and the Jets’ track to the postseason.

(49:56) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) / X

‌Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Danny Heifetz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Pats Lose to the Tanking Commanders. Plus, Is Jayson Tatum the Most Complete Player in the NBA?

Brian and James White go over the Pats’ dumb mistakes and wonder whether Mac Jones could be on another team next season

By Brian Barrett

Brazilian Grand Prix Recap

Meg and Spanners chat about Fernando Alonso’s impressive finish, George Russell’s DNF, and much more!

By Megan Schuster

Errol Morris on ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’

Larry is joined by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Errol Morris to discuss his new Apple TV+ documentary ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’ based on the memoir of the same name by spy novelist John le Carré

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

‘Morally Corrupt’ Reporting Live From BravoCon, Day 2!

Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker convene in the VIP lounge to dish all about their second day at Bravocon

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

‘Gen V’ Finale Reactions

Jess, Jomi, and Steve tackle the last two episodes and what we can expect in Season 2

By Jessica Clemons, Jomi Adeniran, and 1 more

‘Morally Corrupt’ Reporting Live From BravoCon, Day 1!

Rachel, Chelsea, and Jodi discuss the best celebrity interactions, the most interesting panels, and more from the first day

By Rachel Lindsay, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and 1 more