Pivotal ‘MNF’ Game for the Jets, and Danny Heifetz on Daniel Jones’s Future



(1:01) — GIANTS: The Giants continue to sink even further as they potentially lose Daniel Jones for the season.

(8:04) — JETS: The Jets have an opportunity to get themselves into a playoff spot, and it starts Monday when they face the Chargers.

(13:16) — CALLS: Callers talk Giants and Dusty Baker.

(23:55) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz returns to discuss Daniel Jones’s tenure on the Giants, who would be the ideal QB to replace him, and the Jets’ track to the postseason.

(49:56) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

‌Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Danny Heifetz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

