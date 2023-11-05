Brazilian Grand Prix Recap

Meg and Spanners are here with their instant reactions to this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. They start with Fernando Alonso’s impressive finish and what they thought of Sergio Pérez’s performance (01:39). They also touch on Lewis Hamilton’s comments regarding the Mercedes W14 (20:32), George Russell’s DNF (28:45), whether they enjoy DRS zones from a viewing perspective (37:52), and more.
Host: Megan Schuster
Guest: Spanners Ready
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Production Assistance: Olivia Crerie
