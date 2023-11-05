 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Errol Morris on ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’

Larry is joined by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Errol Morris to discuss his new Apple TV+ documentary ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’ based on the memoir of the same name by spy novelist John le Carré

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Premiere Of Apple Original Films’ “The Pigeon Tunnel” - Pre Party Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+


Larry is joined by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Errol Morris to discuss his new Apple TV+ documentary The Pigeon Tunnel based on the memoir of the same name by spy novelist John le Carré. They begin by talking about the origins of the project and how his current promotional tour is inspiring Morris to analyze his famous interview style. This leads to a discussion on the difference between interviewing and interrogating, the importance of active listening when engaging an audience, and how documentarians have to face the struggle between memory, truth, and reality when trying to tell their stories (4:17). Next, they dive into the personal philosophy of the movie’s subject, the meaning behind the film’s title, and Morris’s favorite parts of le Carré’s original book (30:25). They end the pod by shining a light on the historic lessons Errol learned while making the film, the moral compass of its subject, and modern society’s inability to accept the brutal truths of history (38:00).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Errol Morris
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

