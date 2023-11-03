Ric Flair’s AEW Deal, MJF’s Extensive Babyface Run, and WWE ‘Crown Jewel’ Picks!

A much happier Dip joins Rosenberg on today’s Friday Something! Today, the guys discuss how MJF is carrying AEW, Ric Flair’s new deal with AEW, the big differences between AEW and WWE, tomorrow’s Crown Jewel matchups, and more. Stay maj.
TOPICS:
- Intro (00:00)
- Peter and Troy’s takes on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou (07:40)
- AEW riding the MJF wave (12:41)
- Reaction to Ric Flair’s AEW deal and what it could look like (15:00)
- WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (26:23)
- An addition to Mt. Schlumpmore (32:44)
- Rosenberg’s next album name (40:00)
- Mailbag (45:36)
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
