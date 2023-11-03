Will James Harden Be Happy With the Clippers? Plus, Early Winners and Losers of the Season.



Verno and KOC discuss James Harden’s comments at his introductory press conference with the Clippers, and explain why what he said is worrisome (03:27). Will he show willingness to adapt while playing next to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George? Next, the guys each give three losers (19:15) and winners (43:18) of the NBA season so far.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

