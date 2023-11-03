 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will James Harden Be Happy With the Clippers? Plus, Early Winners and Losers of the Season.

There’s reason to worry about what Harden said in his L.A. Clipper intro

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss James Harden’s comments at his introductory press conference with the Clippers, and explain why what he said is worrisome (03:27). Will he show willingness to adapt while playing next to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George? Next, the guys each give three losers (19:15) and winners (43:18) of the NBA season so far.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

