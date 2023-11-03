 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Victor Cruz on How the Giants Can Bounce Back, and Football Fridays

Plus, some causes for concern with the Knicks

By John Jastremski
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM


(1:49) — GIANTS: The Giants get Daniel Jones back and will face the new-look Las Vegas Raiders.

(10:55) — KNICKS: The Knicks lose the second game of their back-to-back against the Cavs, and the lack of energy from Julius Randle makes you worry.

(18:02) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Knicks.

(28:31) — VICTOR CRUZ: Former Giants WR Victor Cruz returns to discuss the Giants’ season thus far, what went wrong with Daniel Jones, and his upcoming party with Captain Morgan.

(43:41) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 9 in Old School vs. New School.

(67:08) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 9.

(79:09) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 9.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Victor Cruz, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

