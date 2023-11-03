Victor Cruz on How the Giants Can Bounce Back, and Football Fridays



(1:49) — GIANTS: The Giants get Daniel Jones back and will face the new-look Las Vegas Raiders.

(10:55) — KNICKS: The Knicks lose the second game of their back-to-back against the Cavs, and the lack of energy from Julius Randle makes you worry.

(18:02) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Knicks.

(28:31) — VICTOR CRUZ: Former Giants WR Victor Cruz returns to discuss the Giants’ season thus far, what went wrong with Daniel Jones, and his upcoming party with Captain Morgan.

(43:41) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 9 in Old School vs. New School.

(67:08) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 9.

(79:09) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 9.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Victor Cruz, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

