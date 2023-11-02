Gilbert Arenas on Playing Against Great Defenders, Evolving Into an NBA Superstar, and the Lakers’ Overreliance on LeBron James



Logan and Raja are joined by three-time NBA All-Star and cohost of the No Chill podcast Gilbert Arenas to discuss what it was like playing against Raja and the constant push and pull between primary defenders and elite scorers (1:41). Next, they talk about how Arenas evolved from a young scorer to a superstar in the NBA, what it takes to make that transition, and how the empowerment of stars has changed over the years (12:54). Along the way, the guys talk about what Jordan Poole needs to do if he wants to successfully lead the Washington Wizards and how that compares to Arenas’s time with the team (38:20). Later, they react to the early ups and downs of the Los Angeles Lakers and why still relying on LeBron James at this point in his career is unsustainable (45:45). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (60:31).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Guest: Gilbert Arenas

