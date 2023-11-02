Mazzy Star With Meaghan Garvey



Some bands would prefer that you do not perceive them, and Mazzy Star is one of those bands. How does a duo that rejects the concept of modernity so thoroughly come to achieve the prominence and cult-like devotion that Mazzy Star did? With goddamn gorgeous beautiful songs, for starters. This week’s guest, Meaghan Garvey, joins Yasi to chart how this Los Angeles band found its way into the hearts and minds of listeners everywhere with a decades-spanning career that defied convention at every turn.

Follow Meaghan on Twitter @Meaghan_Garvey

You can check out her substack HERE.

Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Meaghan Garvey

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino

Subscribe: Spotify