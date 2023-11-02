 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mazzy Star With Meaghan Garvey

Meaghan joins Yasi to chart how this Los Angeles band found its way into the hearts and minds of listeners everywhere with a decades-spanning career that defied convention at every turn

By Yasi Salek
Late Night with Jimmy Fallon - Season 5 Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images


Some bands would prefer that you do not perceive them, and Mazzy Star is one of those bands. How does a duo that rejects the concept of modernity so thoroughly come to achieve the prominence and cult-like devotion that Mazzy Star did? With goddamn gorgeous beautiful songs, for starters. This week’s guest, Meaghan Garvey, joins Yasi to chart how this Los Angeles band found its way into the hearts and minds of listeners everywhere with a decades-spanning career that defied convention at every turn.

Follow Meaghan on Twitter @Meaghan_Garvey

You can check out her substack HERE.

Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Meaghan Garvey
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino

Subscribe: Spotify

