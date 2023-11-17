 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Let’s Go! World Schmuying Entertainment and How to Make Rhea Ripley the Perfect Wrestler!

Dip and Rosenberg also talk WWE Survivor Series matchups, AEW Full Gear, Swerve Strickland, and more

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE Backlash With Bad Bunny


In this Friday Something special, a jovial Dip joins Rosenberg because, well, WIGAWLW. The guys discuss:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • WWE Survivor Series matchups we’re looking forward to (07:34)
  • Dip’s plans for attending AEW Full Gear this weekend (11:19)
  • There’s something going on with Swerve Strickland (18:23)
  • One change that could catapult Rhea Ripley to the next level (20:38)
  • This weekend’s Full Gear card (34:08)
  • Mailbag (42:34)

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

