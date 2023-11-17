Let’s Go! World Schmuying Entertainment and How to Make Rhea Ripley the Perfect Wrestler!

In this Friday Something special, a jovial Dip joins Rosenberg because, well, WIGAWLW. The guys discuss:
- Intro (00:00)
- WWE Survivor Series matchups we’re looking forward to (07:34)
- Dip’s plans for attending AEW Full Gear this weekend (11:19)
- There’s something going on with Swerve Strickland (18:23)
- One change that could catapult Rhea Ripley to the next level (20:38)
- This weekend’s Full Gear card (34:08)
- Mailbag (42:34)
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS