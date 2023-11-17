 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are the Warriors Dead? Plus, the Loaded Celtics, Haliburton’s Ascent, and Detroit’s Breakdown.

Verno and KOC discuss Draymond Green’s suspension for choking Rudy Gobert, Kelly Oubre Jr.’s strange situation after he was (or wasn’t) hit by a car, and some of the things they like and dislike about the NBA season so far

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon
Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Verno and KOC open up the show by discussing the bad as well as some good about Draymond Green’s suspension for choking Rudy Gobert (01:13). The guys dive into Kelly Oubre Jr.’s strange situation after he was (or wasn’t) hit by a car (13:23). Also, they discuss some of the things they like and dislike about the NBA season so far (24:12).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

