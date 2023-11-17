Are the Warriors Dead? Plus, the Loaded Celtics, Haliburton’s Ascent, and Detroit’s Breakdown.



Verno and KOC open up the show by discussing the bad as well as some good about Draymond Green’s suspension for choking Rudy Gobert (01:13). The guys dive into Kelly Oubre Jr.’s strange situation after he was (or wasn’t) hit by a car (13:23). Also, they discuss some of the things they like and dislike about the NBA season so far (24:12).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

