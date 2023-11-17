Eagles-Chiefs With EJ Smith, and Sixers Check-in With Chris Ryan



Sheil is joined by EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer ahead of the Eagles’ Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs. How’s Jalen Hurts’s knee feeling coming off the bye week? Also, did Nick Sirianni take a page out of Andy Reid’s bye-week playbook? Cliff brings back Gannon Watch! Plus, the Sixers are rolling despite the two losses on Tuesday and Wednesday. Chris Ryan gives his observations on how the team has been playing post-Harden.

Host: Sheil Kapadia and Chris Ryan

Guest: EJ Smith

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed by: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

