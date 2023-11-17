 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles-Chiefs With EJ Smith, and Sixers Check-in With Chris Ryan

The Super Bowl rematch is upon us. How is Jalen Hurts’s knee feeling?

By Sheil Kapadia and Chris Ryan
Sheil is joined by EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer ahead of the Eagles’ Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs. How’s Jalen Hurts’s knee feeling coming off the bye week? Also, did Nick Sirianni take a page out of Andy Reid’s bye-week playbook? Cliff brings back Gannon Watch! Plus, the Sixers are rolling despite the two losses on Tuesday and Wednesday. Chris Ryan gives his observations on how the team has been playing post-Harden.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Sheil Kapadia and Chris Ryan
Guest: EJ Smith
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed by: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

