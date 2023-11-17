Mid-Major Thoughts, New-Look Syracuse, and Ed Cooley Pressing With Kevin Connors

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by ESPN’s Kevin Connors to discuss some major upsets in the early games of the college basketball season, Grand Canyon’s push to improve, the Rick Pitino experience for St. John’s, Syracuse year one without Jim Boeheim, the best mascots in college basketball, and more (2:11). Then Tate closes the show with some shout-outs, including Nebraska becoming a basketball state, Ed Cooley, Thad Mata’s new roommate, exciting tournaments, and more (32:25).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Kevin Connors
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Jack Sanders
