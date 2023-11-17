 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Ridley Scott Hall of Fame. Plus: Errol Morris!

With Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ hitting theaters, Sean and Amanda are joined by Chris Ryan to build the Ridley Hall of Fame. Then, Errol Morris joins to talk about his new John le Carré documentary, ‘The Pigeon Tunnel.’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Apple Studios


With Ridley Scott’s Napoleon hitting theaters, Sean and Amanda are joined by Chris Ryan to build the Ridley Hall of Fame, selecting his 10 films most worthy of preservation (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by filmmaker Errol Morris to talk about his new John le Carré documentary, The Pigeon Tunnel, Morris’s interviewing style, how he chooses subjects, the overlap between documentary and drama filmmaking, and more (1:27:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Chris Ryan and Errol Morris
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

