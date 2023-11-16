Gunther on His Record-Breaking Intercontinental Championship Reign. Plus: ‘Full Gear’ Preview.



David and Kaz are back and ready to dive into another loaded week in the wrestling world! They kick things off with a discussion on a potential Randy Orton return (05:00).

Then, the guys play a guessing game about who “the devil” under the mask could be over on AEW, as well as an overview of last night’s Dynamite (20:30).

Listen as they preview Saturday’s Full Gear card (38:00).

And finally, reigning Intercontinental champion Gunther joins the show to discuss the dark ages of wrestling, bringing prestige back to the Intercontinental Championship, and much more (58:30).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Gunther

Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS