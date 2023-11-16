 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

One-Album Wonder: Box Car Racer With Anna Zanes

At the height of Blink-182’s success, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker set out to make a harder record, a side project, the band Box Car Racer and its titular album

By Yasi Salek
Angels And Airwaves Perform At Rock City In Nottingham Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images


Box Car Racer is a weird and wild look into the mind of Tom DeLonge. At the height of Blink 182’s success, Tom and Travis set out to make a harder record, a side project. Things are not always what they seem on this album. Songs that are seemingly breakup songs turn out to be about national tragedy. Tom DeLonge’s songwriting is deceptively simple, obfuscating a more complex playing style. The band’s existence and how it was communicated to the public seemingly put too much strain on Blink-182, and it went away before it truly got going. Alternative Press’s editor in chief Anna Zanes joins Yasi to connect the dots on the one Box Car Racer album we did get.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Anna Zanes
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino

