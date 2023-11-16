One-Album Wonder: Box Car Racer With Anna Zanes



Box Car Racer is a weird and wild look into the mind of Tom DeLonge. At the height of Blink 182’s success, Tom and Travis set out to make a harder record, a side project. Things are not always what they seem on this album. Songs that are seemingly breakup songs turn out to be about national tragedy. Tom DeLonge’s songwriting is deceptively simple, obfuscating a more complex playing style. The band’s existence and how it was communicated to the public seemingly put too much strain on Blink-182, and it went away before it truly got going. Alternative Press’s editor in chief Anna Zanes joins Yasi to connect the dots on the one Box Car Racer album we did get.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Anna Zanes

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino

