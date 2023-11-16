Arsenal and England’s Lotte Wubben-Moy!

Musa and Ryan are joined by Arsenal and England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy! Lotte chats about the start to the season so far following a tricky post–World Cup schedule (2:02), her style of play and who inspired it (9:51), her Conti Cup goal celebration inspired by a young England fan (18:43), creative passions off the pitch and how they help in football (21:56), bouncing back from adversity (30:54), the recent Arsenal Women’s squad photo (34:48), her time at the University of North Carolina (45:29), and more!
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Guest: Lotte Wubben-Moy
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
