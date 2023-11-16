 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arsenal and England’s Lotte Wubben-Moy!

Lotte chats about the start to the season so far, her style of play and who inspired it, and her creative passions off the pitch and how they help in football

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Barclays Women´s Super League Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan are joined by Arsenal and England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy! Lotte chats about the start to the season so far following a tricky post–World Cup schedule (2:02), her style of play and who inspired it (9:51), her Conti Cup goal celebration inspired by a young England fan (18:43), creative passions off the pitch and how they help in football (21:56), bouncing back from adversity (30:54), the recent Arsenal Women’s squad photo (34:48), her time at the University of North Carolina (45:29), and more!

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Guest: Lotte Wubben-Moy
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

