C.J. Uzomah Talks the Jets’ Offensive Struggles

Plus, Adam Schein on how Gang Green can make the playoffs

By John Jastremski
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images


(0:45) — ADAM SCHEIN: Sirius XM’s Adam Schein joins the show to talk about the Giants’ regression, Zach Wilson, and the Yankees.

(32:56) — C.J. UZOMAH: New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah returns to discuss the Jets’ TD drought, players-only meetings, and playing on Black Friday.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

‌NY, NY Live From Katch Astoria: Join JJ to watch the Jets vs. Bills and Giants vs. Commanders, have a live chat with special guests, and more.

Astoria, Queens

31-19 Newtown Ave.

Astoria, NY 11102

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) on X

‌Host: John Jastremski
Guests: C.J. Uzomah and Adam Schein
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Mike Wargon

