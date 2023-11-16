C.J. Uzomah Talks the Jets’ Offensive Struggles

(0:45) — ADAM SCHEIN: Sirius XM’s Adam Schein joins the show to talk about the Giants’ regression, Zach Wilson, and the Yankees.
(32:56) — C.J. UZOMAH: New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah returns to discuss the Jets’ TD drought, players-only meetings, and playing on Black Friday.
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: C.J. Uzomah and Adam Schein
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Mike Wargon
