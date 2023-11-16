 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Big Road Win for the Shorthanded Celtics. Plus, Andrew Raycroft on the Bruins’ Hot Start.

The Celts keep the reigning league MVP in check

By Brian Barrett
Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images


Brian opens with a recap of the Celtics’ win over the 76ers, including a vintage Al Horford game, impressive backcourt play by Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, and a great defensive game plan against Joel Embiid (0:30). Then, Brian chats with NESN’s Andrew Raycroft about the Bruins’ hot start to the season, Jeremy Swayman’s lights-out play in goal, David Pastrnak’s scoring, Brad Marchand’s tenure as captain, and more (27:35). Then, Brian discusses a report that the Pats locker room has turned on Mac Jones, before he and Jamie talk NBA, and give out their picks for Week 11 of the NFL (1:05:10).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Andrew Raycroft
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

