 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rumblings in New Hampshire, and a Multi-Racial Republican Coalition?

Political insider Matthew Bartlett and pollster/strategist Patrick Ruffini join the pod

By Tara Palmeri
Supporters of Donald Trump during a campaign event in Claremont, New Hampshire.
Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images


Tara kicks off the episode by chatting with New Hampshire political insider Matthew Bartlett about the latest polls coming out of the Granite State, before bringing on Republican Party pollster and political strategist Patrick Ruffini to break down the growing support for Donald Trump among working-class voters of color.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best & The Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guests: Matthew Bartlett and Patrick Ruffini
Producers: Devon Manze and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Somebody's Gotta Win

The Latest

One-Album Wonder: Box Car Racer With Anna Zanes

At the height of Blink-182’s success, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker set out to make a harder record, a side project, the band Box Car Racer and its titular album

By Yasi Salek

The Old Hunger Games Aren’t the Old ‘Hunger Games’

‘The Hunger Games’ is back on the big screen, but prequel adaptation ‘The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ can’t quite scale the heights of either its source material or its cinematic predecessors

By Zach Kram

Life, Boxing, and ‘Killing the Image’ With Andre Ward

Andre also takes a look at the current landscape of boxing

By Bakari Sellers

Live From Las Vegas With Todd McShay: Top Five Personal NFL and NBA Draft Misses, Plus Life Advice

Russillo and Todd also talk their humble beginnings when they first met early in their careers and the criticism of Caleb Williams as the next "can’t miss" draft prospect

By Ryen Russillo

Arsenal and England’s Lotte Wubben-Moy!

Lotte chats about the start to the season so far, her style of play and who inspired it, and her creative passions off the pitch and how they help in football

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Deshaun Watson’s Season-Ending Surgery, Bills Have a New OC, and a Bengals-Ravens Preview

Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by reacting to the news of Deshaun Watson having season-ending surgery and what this does for the Browns’ future

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz